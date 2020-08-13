Els reis visiten Menorca acompanyats de Grande-Marlaska i rebuts per protestes

L'estada dels Reis a les Illes Balers segueix, i en els últims dos dies han estat a Menorca, on van arribar-hi amb el ministre de l'Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, i on han estat rebuts amb protestes republicanes. Aquest dijous, en el marc d'una visita a la fàbrica de formatges de la Cooperativa Insular Ramadera (Coinga), les persones concentrades han cridat "Menorca no té rei" i "Valtònyc llibertat" i han denunciat a les xarxes que la Policia els ha desplaçat mentre permetia als concentrats promonàrquics manifestar-se amb normalitat.

Resposta taxativa de la reina Letizia

"Què vols ser de gran?". Una senzilla pregunta que si la fas a un membre de la família reial cobra significats diferents. És la que li va llançar una nena a la princesa Leonor, en la visita de la Família Reial a Son Roca -per a veure el projecte de Naüm- durant les seves vacances a Marivent, a Mallorca. Son Roca, un dels barris més desafavorits de Palma, es va convertir aquest dimarts en l'escenari d'una de les anècdotes que més polèmica han creat, especialment en xarxes socials.



La resposta, que no va venir per part de la gran de les dues germanes, va ser més que taxativa. Es va encarregar de respondre la seva mare Letizia. "El que ha de, no el que vol", van ser les seves paraules. D'aquesta manera, la reina es va referir a un destí que, com a hereva de la Corona espanyola, ja està escrit per a la seva filla.

Concentració de monàrquics

Aquest mateix dijous, a Palma, al costat del palau de l'Almudaina, ha tingut lloc una concentració d'algunes desenes de persones en suport de Felip VI i la monarquia, a qui consideren objecte d'"atacs i crítiques exacerbades" en les últimes setmanes quan és el "símbol de la unitat i permanència d'Espanya".



Emplaçats per la Societat Civil Balear, el Fòrum Balear de la Solidaritat i el Progrés, la Germanor Nacional Monàrquica d'Espanya, la Federació de Veïns de la Ciutat de Palma i Concòrdia Real Espanyola, amb el suport dels partits Vox, PP, Cs, UPyD i Sumam, els manifestants han mostrat el seu "agraïment i total suport" al rei en una concentració oberta per una pancarta amb la frase "Gràcies, Majestat", informa l'agència EFE.