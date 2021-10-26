Els vacunats amb Janssen rebran una segona dosi de Moderna o Pfizer a partir del 15 de novembre

barcelona
La Comissió de Salut Pública ha aprovat aquest dimarts posar una dosi de reforç als vacunats amb Janssen a partir del 15 de novembre. S'administrarà Moderna o Pfizer a uns dos milions de persones, segons els càlculs del Govern espanyol. Aquesta segona dosi s'administrarà almenys tres mesos després de l'administració de la primera. El Govern de Pedro Sánchez també ha informat que les Comunitats Autònomes començaran a inocular-la a partir de mitjan novembre prioritzant els grups que marca l'Estratègia Nacional de Vacunació.
Des de dilluns, algunes comunitats autònomes ja estan administrant la tercera dosi de Pfizer a la població general de més de 70 anys. A més, aquest dilluns l'Agència Europea del Medicament (EMA) va donar el vistiplau a l'administració d'una dosi de reforç a la població adulta general de la vacuna de Moderna entre sis o vuit mesos després de la segona injecció.
