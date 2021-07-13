Un total de 67 dotacions dels Bombers han aconseguit controlar les reproduccions que s'han produït a la tarda a Castellví de Rosanes i Martorell (Baix Llobregat) sense que s'hagi incrementat el perímetre cremat "de manera significativa". El cap de l'operatiu, Ricard Expósito, s'ha mostrat "molt optimista" i confia en donar el foc per estabilitzat a última hora. De fet, ja tenen el 95% estabilitzat i només queda el 5% del perímetre. Ara faltarà veure com evoluciona amb la previsió de pluja per aquesta nit. Es contemplen dos escenaris: o bé el ruixat ajuda amb les tasques d'extinció, o bé es pot produir més vent del normal i complicar-ne els treballs. Per altra banda, la cinquantena de veïns desallotjats ja poden tornar a casa seva a partir d'aquesta tarda.

Calculen que es podrà donar per controlat a les sis de la tarda

El foc ha cremat 186 hectàrees, segons els càlculs dels Agents Rurals, tot i que el perímetre amb què treballen els Bombers és de 225 hectàrees. Els Agents Rurals han explicat que tot apunta que darrere del foc hi ha una causa humana per negligència. Han determinat el punt d'inici, han recollit proves i ja han obert diligències judicials per posar l'autor a disposició del jutjat properament.

El foc hauria començat cap a un quart de cinc de la tarda d'aquest dimarts al final del carrer Tarragona de Castellví de Rosanes i es va estendre cap a la muntanya. Des de la carena, el foc va generar diversos focus secundaris, alguns dels quals van anar més enllà de l'autopista AP-7, obligant a tallar-la. Es va evacuar un centenar de veïns de Castellví i una vintena de persones grans d'una residència de Martorell. A causa del foc, es va tallar l'autopista AP-7 en tres punts, però de matinada s'ha restablert la circulació.