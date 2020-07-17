Emotiva rebuda als presos polítics en diversos actes de suport als seus municipis

Els presos polítics independentistes dormiran aquest cap de setmana a casa des que estan empresonats, i tots han estat rebuts amb actes de suport als seus municipis. El president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, ha tornat a la seu de l'entitat, on ha estat rebut amb abraçades i aplaudiments per desenes de persones, entre ells el vicepresident d'Òmnium, Marcel Mauri. El líder d'ERC, Oriol Junqueras, també ha protagonitzat un moment emotiu quan ha tornat a Sant Vicenç dels Horts després de dos anys, on han pogut estar amb els seus veïns i abraçar al seu pare. A l'exconseller de Presidència Jordi Turull l'han rebut a Parets del Vallés amb confetti, música i abraçades, on se l'ha vist emocionat. L'exconseller de Territori i Sostenibilitat Josep Rull i l'exconsellera d'Afers Socials, Treball i Famílies, Dolors Bassa, també han estat aclamats per desenes de veïns en els seus municipis.



Tot i que tots han compartit missatges d'alegria i esperança, no han oblidat que encara estan empresonats. Una d'elles és la l'expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell, que ha afirmat que se sent com una "supervivent" el primer dia de l'aplicació del tercer grau penitenciari, pel qual ha d'anar a dormir a la presó les nits de dilluns a dijous. Ara bé, també ha afirmat que tot i el "graó" que ha pujat avui la repressió "continua", i ha recordat que la setmana que ve hi ha el judici als membres de la Mesa del Parlament i que falta el judici del jutjat 13. L'exconseller d'Acció Exterior, Relacions Institucionals i Transparència Raül Romeva, tot i celebrar el tercer grau, ha recordat que el tercer grau és una "falsa llibertat". En declaracions a Rac 1, ha dit que és una "sensació estranya". "Podem estar el cap de setmana a casa però seguim complint la condemna. La situació canvia poc", ha afegit.