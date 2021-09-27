La ministra d'Educació, Pilar Alegría, ha explicat que el Govern espanyol treballa en una nova distribució horària de les assignatures que donarà "més importància" al castellà. Es farà en la part del currículum que marca l'Estat i en els ensenyaments mínims, que representen el 50% de l'horari en les comunitats amb llengua cooficial i un 60% a la resta.



En una entrevista a El Mundo, Alegría recorda que és al poder judicial a qui correspon l'execució de les sentències en relació amb la del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) sobre el 25% de les classes en castellà i no entra a valorar la qüestió perquè és un procés obert al Suprem. En línies generals, assegura que la llengua castellana serà la matèria "amb més hores" a l'ESO.



Alegría ha explicat que es treballa perquè la llengua castellana tingui una presència "important", com també les matemàtiques i els ensenyaments artístics. La ministra traslladarà a les comunitats la distribució de les matèries en els propers dies. En la mateixa entrevista explica que els exàmens de recuperació del juny es podran mantenir aquest curs. La ministra proposarà una moratòria d'un any "en pro del diàleg" amb les comunitats i es desenvoluparà una disposició transitòria en el decret d'avaluació que permetrà que les comunitats que ho vulguin puguin optar a mantenir o suspendre aquestes proves.

