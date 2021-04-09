ERC votarà Madaula per substituir Cuevillas a la Mesa del Parlament

ERC ha decidit que donarà suport a la diputada de JxCat Aurora Madaula perquè substitueixi Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas a la secretaria segona de la Mesa del Parlament, segons publica l'ACN. Cuevillas va presentar formalment la seva renúncia dimecres després de les discrepàncies amb la presidenta del Parlament, Laura Borràs, sobre el vot delegat de Lluís Puig i la tramitació de propostes de resolució que poden comportar la inhabilitació de membres de la Mesa. La mateixa Borràs va anunciar dilluns la proposta de Madaula, però ERC no ha confirmat el seu suport fins avui, mentre la CUP ja ho va fer fa uns dies. El relleu s'haurà de votar al ple del Parlament, però encara no hi ha data per a la pròxima sessió plenària.



Tot i que l'expresident del Parlament i diputat d'ERC, Roger Torrent, va emmarcar el suport a Madaula en un "acord global" que ha d'incloure també la investidura de Pere Aragonès, el partit ha confirmat que avalaran el relleu a la Mesa encara que les negociacions no estan avançades. Així doncs, queda descartada la proposta dels Comuns que han posat sobre la taula el nom del diputat Lucas Ferro per substituir Cuevillas.

L'advocat i diputat de JxCat es va mostrar partidari en una entrevista a Vilaweb de no tramitar propostes de resolució sobre monarquia o autodeterminació pel risc d'inhabilitació tenint en compte que són textos que no tenen efectes jurídics. Va arribar a preguntar-se si valia la pena la inhabilitació per una "bestiesa". Després, la presidenta Borràs va afegir que la decisió d'apartar-lo de la Mesa ja estava presa quan Cuevillas es va abstenir en la delegació del vot de l'exconseller a l'exili Lluís Puig. Cuevillas va al·legar conflicte d'interessos perquè va ser el seu advocat