ERC facilita la tramitació dels pressupostos estatals l'endemà de l'inic de la taula de diàleg

L’endemà de l’inici de la taula de diàleg entre governs, ERC ha decidit facilitar l’aprovació del sostre de despesa del Govern espanyol, un tràmit imprescindible per a l’inici de la tramitació dels pressupostos estatals. Els 13 diputats republicans han optat per l’abstenció, com els d’EH Bildu i BNG, tal com s’havien compromès si arrencava justament la taula de diàleg. "ERC compleix els seus acords", ha afirmat el portaveu de la formació al Congrés, Gabriel Rufián, abans de la votació. En canvi, JxCat s’ha decantat pel no. El sostre de despesa ha tirat endavant amb 168 vots a favor, 150 en contra i 19 abstencions. Bàsicament, s’han abstingut o hi han votat a favor els mateixos partits que van permetre la investidura de Pedro Sánchez com a president espanyol.



En una intervenció al Congrés, el diputat republicà Joan Margall ha manifestat a la ministra d’Hisenda, María Jesús Montero, que "la seva proposa suposa una millora, però no ens agrada el seu sostre de despesa ni els més de 400 milions que ens deuen. Però ERC hem vingut a Madrid a resoldre un conflicte polític. Vostès estan complint, per ara, amb el que vam acordar i avui, amb el nostre vot, els donem un marge de confiança perquè el diàleg i la negociació puguin avançar".



Ara bé, que Esquerra hagi facilitat l’aprovació del sostre de despesa no implica, necessàriament, que també doni suport als pressupostos de l’Estat. Simplement que, de moment, en permet la tramitació i confirma que les relacions amb el Govern del PSOE viuen una fase de relativa entesa. Per part de JxCat, el diputat Ferran Bel ha comentat que "si volen els nostres vots per a qualsevol cosa, saben que ho han de negociar, prèviament o en el moment mateix, però a canvi de res no serà possible que tinguin els nostres vots".

