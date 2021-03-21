ERC i la CUP tanquen un preacord per a la investidura d'Aragonès que han de validar les bases anticapitalistes

ERC i la CUP han arribat a un preacord per a la investidura de Pere Aragonès com a president de la Generalitat, que la formació anticapitalista sotmetrà durant la setmana a la validació de les seves bases. Així ho han anunciat ambdós partits en sengles comunicats, segons els quals les comissions negociadores han marcat "les prioritats de la legislatura en clau social i nacional", per tal de garantir "l'inici de la legislatura i la seva estabilitat". Entre aquests hi ha la suspensió dels projectils de foam i "implementar una comissió parlamentària d’estudi sobre el model d’ordre públic a Catalunya". Segons el comunicat emès pels republicans, les dues formacions consideren "imprescindible" un "canvi en les actuacions policials en l'ordre públic".

En matèria d'habitatge, l'acord fixaria "impulsar una agenda legislativa catalana" i "evitar desnonaments a persones en risc de vulnerabilitat" actualitzant els protocols. També pacten "reforçar l'Atenció Primària" i destinar-hi el 25% del pressupost de Salut. A més, asseguren comprometre's a "preparar les condicions" per realitzar "un nou embat democràtic, preferentment en forma de referèndum". Tot i això, ERC referma la seva aposta pel procés de negociació amb l'Estat espanyol, pendent de reactivar després d'una llarga pausa durant la pandèmia i de les passades eleccions catalanes.

Per la seva banda, la CUP ja ha anunciat que durà "un únic document amb el preacord assolit per part de les comissions negociadores" d'ambdós partits a les Assemblees Obertes Parlamentàries, constituïdes pels militants de les onze organitzacions que integren la candidatura. La votació del preacord s’emetrà de forma telemàtica a través de l’Urna de la CUP i els resultats es faran públics el proper dijous.

