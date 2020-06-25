ERC, JxCat, EH Bildu, PNB i Esquerra Confederal porten al Senat la investigació sobre els GAL tombada al Congrés

barcelona
Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), Junts per Catalunya (JxCat), EH Bildu, Partit Nacionalista Basc (PNB) i Esquerra Confederal han registrat al Senat una comissió d'investigació, impulsada per la formació abertzale, per esclarir les "responsabilitats i vincles" entre els GAL i els governs presidits per l'expresident Felipe González. Es tracta de la mateixa proposta que van fer al Congrés però que la Mesa va tombar amb els vots del PSOE, el partit de González. Segons el document registrat, els informes de la CIA aporten "nous indicis" i les víctimes de les accions dels GAL "mereixen un aclariment complert de la trama".
Al Congrés, PSOE, PP i Vox hi van votar en contra, mentre que Unides Podem hi va votar a favor. La portaveu socialista, Adriana Lastra, va admetre que el seu grup va rebutjar la tramitació de la comissió de recerca perquè té "una posició política" sobre aquest tema: que la Cambra no té per què investigar assumptes que ja van ser "investigats, jutjats i sentenciats fa més de 20 anys".
La Mesa del Senat, que es reunirà el proper dimarts, està formada per PSOE, PP i PNB pel que, si els partits mantenen el mateix criteri, la proposta tampoc serà admesa en la Cambra Alta.
El grup Esquerra Confederal va anunciar la setmana passada la seva intenció de proposar al Senat una comissió d'investigació amb el mateix objectiu. La que s'ha registrat aquest matí porta la signatura dels sis senadors d'aquest grup (Més per Mallorca, Catalunya en Comú Podem, Adelante Andalucía, Más Madrid, Geroa Bai i Compromís), però també les 30 dels membres d'ERC (13), EH Bildu (2), PNB (10) i Junts per Catalunya (5).
