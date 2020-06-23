PSOE, PP i Vox veten la comissió sobre els GAL tot i el criteri favorable dels lletrats del Congrés

La Mesa del Congrés ha rebutjat aquest dimarts obrir una comissió de recerca sobre el terrorisme d'Estat dels GAL i el paper de l'expresident del Govern Felipe González. L'òrgan de govern de la Cambra s'ha posicionat en contra d'aquesta recerca parlamentària amb els vots en contra de PSOE, PP i Vox i l'únic vot favorable dels membres d'Unidas Podemos.

La petició va ser impulsada la setmana passada per Bildu, i comptava amb el suport del PNB, ERC, JxCat, el BNG i la CUP. Aquest mateix dimarts es va conèixer que els lletrats no s'havien posicionat en contra d'obrir la comissió. Els serveis jurídics del Congrés sí que havien rebutjat la possibilitat que González comparegués en el Congrés de manera 'directa', sota el pretext que l'expresident ja no ocupa cap càrrec públic i no té el deure de sotmetre's al control parlamentari.

No obstant això, no van rebutjar la possibilitat d'obrir una comissió sobre l'assumpte dels GAL en la qual posteriorment González acudís com a compareixent per donar explicacions. Els lletrats entenen que cada comissió té el seu propi pla de treball i tria als seus propis compareixents.



