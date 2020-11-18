ERC s'imposaria amb claredat a les eleccions del 14 de febrer, segons el CIS

Una nova enquesta torna a situar ERC a la pole position de les eleccions al Parlament del proper 14 de febrer. En aquesta ocasió és el sondeig del Centre d'Investigacions Sociològiques (CIS), que tot i no fer estimació d'escons sí que mostra com els republicans són la formació amb una major intenció directa de vot, per davant del PSC. En concret, el partit presidit d'Oriol Junqueras -tot i que el 14-F la candidatura l'encapçalarà Pere Aragonès- té una intenció directa de vot del 20,5%, mentre que els socialistes es quedarien en el 15,2%, més de cinc punts per sota. Una enquesta de l'Institut de Ciències Polítiques i Socials (ICPS) publicada dimarts també situava Esquerra i PSC com a formacions amb major intenció directa de vot.



Crida l'atenció la baixa intenció directa de vot de Junts per Catalunya, que amb el 8,1% tot just apareix en cinquena posició, per darrere d'En Comú Podem (8,7%) i Ciutadans (8,2%). Una part de la pèrdua de vots del partit de Carles Puigdemont es pot atribuir a les escissions que ha patit els darrers mesos i, per exemple, el PDeCAT té una intenció de vot del 0,3%. La CUP (3,8%), el PP (2,1%) i Vox (1,3%) són la resta de formacions que, molt probablement, aconseguiran representació al proper Parlament.



Pel que fa a la valoració de líders, Oriol Junqueras (ERC) és el que obté una millor puntuació, amb el 5,3, per davant del ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa (PSC), que es queda en el 4,9. Per sota apareixen Jaume Asens (comuns), amb el 4,6; el socialista Miquel Iceta (4,3) i Jéssica Albiach (comuns), amb 4,2. L'expresident Carles Puigdemont tot just es queda en el 4,0. Finalment, els principals problemes pels catalans serien la independència -citada pels 35,1% dels enquestats com a primer o segon problema del país-, la crisi econòmica (32,8%) i els perills per a la salut, fonamentalment derivats de la pandèmia de Covid-19 i la falta de recursos per fer-hi front (24,2%).

