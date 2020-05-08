Espanya és l'estat de la UE més denunciat per Brussel·les per incomplir el dret europeu el 2019

Espanya és l'estat de la Unió Europea (UE) amb més procediments d'infracció oberts el 2019 per Brussel·les, sis en total. En els últims cinc anys l'Estat espanyol ha acumulat fins a 20 casos nous al Tribunal de Justícia de la UE (TJUE) per incomplir el dret europeu i ha estat condemnat en nou ocasions. D'altra banda, Espanya és el tercer estat de la UE que més preguntes va fer al TJUE el 2019. En concret, l'Estat espanyol va presentar 64 qüestions prejudicials al tribunal amb seu a Luxemburg, només per darrere d'Itàlia (70 preguntes) i Alemanya (114). Així ho recull l'anuari del TJUE publicat aquest divendres que inclou la sentència del cas Junqueras entre les resolucions més destacades de caràcter institucional de la UE del 2019.



L'any passat el TJUE va registrar el nombre més gran de casos nous de la seva història, gairebé 1.000. Juntament amb el Tribunal General de la UE, el nombre de casos ascendeix a 1.905.



El president del TJUE, Koen Lenaerts, reconeix que la preocupació a la UE aquest 2019 pel respecte a la democràcia i l'estat de dret té o tindrà en el futur "un impacte directe sobre els casos presentats" a Luxemburg. També ho preveu per qüestions com el Brexit, el canvi climàtic o la crisi migratòria.