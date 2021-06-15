Des que va pronunciar el seu famós discurs el 3 d'octubre del 2017, cada visita del monarca espanyol a Catalunya ha estat marcada per les manifestacions. En aquest sentit, l'ANC ha convocat protestes i cremes de fotos del Rei Felip VI aquest dimarts i dimecres davant la visita del monarca a Barcelona per assistir al sopar inaugural de la Reunió Anual del Cercle d'Economia. En un comunicat, l'entitat independentista ha anunciat que aquest dimarts fa una crida a les assemblees territorials perquè convoquin "cremes populars" de fotografies de Felip VI a les places de municipis catalans per "deixar clar que Catalunya no té rei ni corona".

Per al dimecres, el dia en què Felip VI assistirà al sopar, l'entitat independentista ha convocat una concentració a les 19.00 a la plaça de la Mar del barri de la Barceloneta, a uns 800 metres de l'Hotel W en el qual se celebra l'acte al qual assisteix el rei. Segons ha confirmat la portaveu del Govern, Patrícia Plaja, el president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, no assistirà al sopar que organitza el Cercle d'Economia a Barcelona amb el monarca, sinó que hi acudirà el vicepresident Jordi Puigneró.