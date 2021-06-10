barcelona
Els ajuntaments de Gavà i Castelldefels (Baix Llobregat) han anunciat aquest dijous que tancaran les seves platges per la revetlla de Sant Joan per evitar aglomeracions, seguint les recomanacions del Procicat. A diferència de Barcelona i altres municipis metropolitans, que les mantindran obertes, les policies municipals d'ambdues ciutats establiran un dispositiu per impedir l'accés a la zona de sorra i evitar el consum d'alcohol a la via pública.
El que sí es permetrà, però, és l'accés dels clients a les terrasses de les guinguetes de la platja i als restaurants de la franja costanera en la franja horària permesa i respectant les limitacions d'aforament. En el cas de Gavà, aquestes mesures s'aplicaran també durant la revetlla de Sant Pere i la festa major.
Els dos consistoris han anunciat la decisió a través d'un comunicat l'endemà de participar en una reunió amb representants municipals de Barcelona, Sant Adrià de Besòs, Badalona, Viladecans i el Prat de Llobregat, en la qual havien assegurat que obririen les platges per Sant Joan. Al final de la trobada, el tinent de l'alcaldia de Prevenció i Seguretat a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, Albert Batlle, va anunciar la "voluntat" del conjunt de municipis metropolitans, cadascun amb matisos diferents, de mantenir obertes les seves platges per la revetlla.
