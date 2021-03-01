La Fiscalia es querella contra Torrent i tres membres independentistes més de la mesa del Parlament per desobediència

La Fiscalia de Catalunya s'ha querellat per desobediència contra el president del Parlament, el republicà Roger Torrent, i els membres de JxCat i ERC de la Mesa per tramitar resolucions a favor d'exercir el dret a l'autodeterminació i per reprovar a la monarquia.



En el seu escrit, la Fiscalia Superior de Catalunya demana a la sala civil i penal del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) que citi com investigats a Torrent i als seus companys independentistes en la Mesa en la passada legislatura -Josep Costa (JxCat), Eusebi Campdepadrós (JxCat) i Adriana Delgado (ERC)-, per un delicte de desobediència a l'autoritat judicial, en desoir suposadament els mandats del Tribunal Constitucional (TC).

El ministeri públic ha presentat els acusa de desobediència per haver admès a tràmit i permès que es debatés al ple el text de dues resolucions, una el 12 de novembre del 2019 i l'altra el 26 de novembre del 2019. A la primera hi constava un compromís amb l'exercici del dret a l'autodeterminació, mentre que la segona, una resolució de resposta a la sentència del Suprem per l'1-O, reiterava la reprovació del Rei.



Segons la Fiscalia, Torrent i els seus companys independentistes en la Mesa van tramitar tres resolucions en la passada legislatura a favor d'exercir el dret a l'autodeterminació i per a reprovar a la monarquia malgrat els advertiments de la seva il·legalitat per part del secretari general del Parlament i sabent que el TC els ho havia prohibit.