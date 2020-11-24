Torrent i els expresidents del Parlament firmen per reclamar una amnistia als condemnats per l'1-O

El president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, i els seus antecessors Carme Forcadell, Núria de Gispert, Ernest Benach i Joan Rigol s'han adherit amb la seva firma a la iniciativa d'Amnistia i Llibertat, que reclama l'amnistia dels presos polítics. L'acte s'ha fet al despatx d'audiències del Parlament amb la presència de Torrent, Forcadell, Benach i Rigol. Segons ha explicat el president de la cambra catalana, De Gispert no hi ha pogut assistir per "un problema de salut lleu", tot i que també ha subscrit la iniciativa.

Torrent ha defensat que l'amnistia és "l'única solució definitiva per posar fi a la repressió i avançar cap a la resolució del conflicte polític". Tot i que ha reconegut que l'indult pot ser "una bona solució per a qüestions de caràcter personal", ha reivindicat l'amnistia i també la celebració d'un referèndum sobre la independència de Catalunya per "traslladar de nou aquest conflicte al terreny de la política". "Avui, aquí, de nou reivindiquem que es facin realitat el més aviat possible perquè és l'única manera d'avançar cap a la resolució", ha asseverat.

"Per més repressió que hi hagi, per més voluntat de venjança, no resoldrem així el conflicte polític", ha advertit Torrent, que ha lamentat que el "dolor" i les "situacions injustes" dels condemnats pel referèndum de l'1 d'octubre de 2017 no permetran avançar cap a "la resolució democràtica del conflicte" de Catalunya amb l'Estat. "Per això avui els presidents signem aquesta petició perquè es materialitzi una llei orgànica d'amnistia", ha resumit.