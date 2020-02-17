Forcadell i Bassa surten unes hores de la presó per cuidar de familiars

L'expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell i l'exconsellera Dolors Bassa han sortit per primer cop de la presó de Mas d'Enric (El Catllar) i de Puig de les Basses (Figueres) en l'aplicació de l'article 100.2 del reglament penitenciari. La Junta de Tractament va dictaminar la setmana passada que Forcadell i Bassa també es podrien acollir a aquest règim, que els hi permetrà sortir a l'expresidenta tres dies a la setmana durant nou hores i a l'exconsellera tres dies durant vuit hores, ambdues per tenir cura de familiars. Forcadell també haurà de fer un voluntariat durant les seves hores en llibertat.

Forcadell ha sortit de la presó en un cotxe conduït pel seu marit. Poc després, ha fet una piulada pel seu perfil personal de Twitter: "Persistim".

Per la seva banda, Bassa ha sortit a peu. Un vehicle amb la seva germana i altres familiars l'esperaven a l'entrada de la institució.



La setmana passada, el president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, ja va poder sortir de la presó, també en aplicació del 100.2. Cuixart va anar a treballar a la seva fàbrica, situada a Sentmenat. En total, podrà sortir 9,5 hores al dia de dilluns a divendres. Els altres presos polítics que han rebut l'autorització del 100.2 són Jordi Sànchez i Joaquim Forn.

Forn treballarà a Mediapro

D'altra banda, el directiu de Mediapro Jaume Roures ha informat a Catalunya Ràdio que Joaquim Forn ha estat contractat per l'empresa per treballar al departament d'assessorament jurídic. "S'encarregarà del departament legal, en tot el que fa referència al dret públic", ha dit Roures.



La junta de tractament de la presó de Lledoners va autoritzar la sortida de Forn durant cinc dies, 12,5 hores cadascun.