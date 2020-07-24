França recomana "vivament" als seus ciutadans evitar anar a Catalunya

El primer ministre francès, Jean Castex, ha desaconsellat aquest divendres als francesos que vagin a Catalunya pels rebrots de Covid-19. Davant una situació sanitària "degradada", Castex ha afirmat que les autoritats franceses estan "en discussió" amb les espanyoles i les catalanes perquè "vigilin que el flux d'Espanya a França sigui el més limitat possible". En una visita a l'aeroport de Roissy, Castex ha asseverat que hi haurà una "gran vigilància" a la frontera per "protegir els ciutadans". Ho ha comunicat després de la reunió amb el Consell de Defensa, encapçalat pel president francès, Emmanuel Macron, per estudiar l'evolució del virus a França.



Després d'aquestes declaracions, la ministra d'Exteriors espanyola, Arantxa González Laya, ha contestat que "Espanya és un país segur" i que "té brots com d'altres". En una entrevista a CNN International, González ha recordat que les fronteres continuen obertes i que la situació epidemiològica és més complexa en zones concretes. D'altra banda, ha apuntat que a la resta de l'Estat espanyol també s'han restringit moviments en alguns territoris. Ha justificat que són mesures que formen part de "la nova normalitat".

També ha reaccionat el sector turístic gironí, el qual acusa les autoritats franceses de fer una "campanya brutal" contra Catalunya. El president de la Federació d'Hostaleria de les comarques de Girona, Antoni Escudero, ha assegurat que ja és "històric" que intentin retenir el turisme francès però afirma que enguany "s'ha elevat a l'enèsima potència" perquè a França "també els hi falta turisme". Escudero assegura que, per al sector, seria "una hecatombe" perdre els visitants francesos, si acaben seguint les recomanacions del primer ministre.