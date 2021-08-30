El grup parlamentari d'En Comú Podem registrarà una petició de ple extraordinari per debatre sobre l'ampliació de l'aeroport del Prat. Ho ha explicat el portaveu dels comuns, Joan Mena, que creu necessari abordar aquest debat amb totes les forces polítiques de Catalunya. "És un debat sobre el futur del nostre país, però també sobre el futur del planeta", ha argumentat en la roda de premsa d'aquest dilluns.



La formació de Jéssica Albiach creu que "ha arribat el moment que el president del Govern, Pere Aragonès, i ERC parlin clar sobre quina és la seva posició". "Ja n'hi ha prou d'amagar-se darrere determinades excuses i darrere del vicepresident, Jordi Puigneró", ha denunciat Mena.



El portaveu d'En Comú podem ha recordat que aviat començarà una negociació sobre els pressupostos del 2022 i que "ERC ha de triar si continua apostant per un model caduc com el de Junts, amb qui sembla que Salvador Illa (PSC) s'hi sent molt còmode, o aposta pel futur i la transició ecològica". I ha ofert el seu partiit per "redreçar el rumb del país cap a l'esquerra". Per tot plegat, els comuns demanaran als republicans que "no s'amaguin" i donin suport a la proposta de ple extraordinari. "Si no ho fan, pensarem que estan aplicant per la porta de darrere les propostes de Junts", ha afegit.



Els comuns també parlaran amb la resta de forces polítiques perquè es pugui celebrar el ple, ja que per convocar una sessió extraordinària cal que ho proposin tres grups parlamentaris o la quarta part dels diputats, o a petició de grups que representin la majoria absoluta. Els comuns s'oposen a l'ampliació de la infraestructura, com han deixat clar els alcaldes que tenen entre els municipis afectats -Ada Colau, de Barcelona, i Lluís Mijoler, del Prat-. Entre d'altres, la formació dona suport a la manifestació contra el projecte convocada per desenes d'entitats el proper 19 de setembre.

