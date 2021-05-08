El líder d'ERC, Pere Aragonès, ha comparegut d'urgència per anunciar que el seu partit formarà govern en solitari. L'actual vicepresident en funcions ha explicat que les negociacions amb JxCat no estan avançant i que l'última resposta per part dels postconvergents les torna al punt inicial. "Junts es manté inamovible. En 83 dies no hem avançat en les qüestions centrals", ha reblat Aragonès, visiblement molest.

Després d'una reunió de l'executiva del partit, Aragonès ha afirmat que Catalunya necessita un "govern plenament operatiu amb urgència" i per aquest motiu, constantant el poc avanç en les negociacions, demanaran aquesta mateixa setmana l'inici d'una nova ronda de contactes i la convocatòria del ple d'investidura. "Acceptem la proposta de Junts d'assumir un govern en solitari", ha insistit Aragonès. Es tracta d'un oferiment que JxCat havia fet en diverses ocasions i que aquest divendres el secretari general, Jordi Sànchez, va reiterar, segons ha recordat el líder d'ERC.



ERC havia marcat l'1 de maig com a termini per assolir l'acord, però finalment no va arribar. "Hem constatat que no hi ha voluntat per superar les qüestions que encallen la formació del nou govern", ha explicat Aragonès. Aquest divendres, aprofitant un permís penitenciari de Jordi Sànchez, Aragonès va demanar reunir-s'hi, però finalment la trobada no es va produir. Un missatge rebut aquest matí ha fet tornar les negociacions "al mateix punt del febrer", segons ERC.

Aragonès ha fet èmfasi en què l'anunci d'aquest dissabte no és "una tàctica negociadora" sinó un pas endavant, comptant que ja han donat una pròrroga al termini de l'1 de maig que havien marcat. "No podem allargar una negociació de forma agònica", ha dit. Ha emplaçat Junts a seguir parlant, però investint primer el govern d'ERC. "Hem fet el possible però ha estat impossible avançar fins a un acord".



Aragonès ha fet èmfasi en què hi ha desacords de base i ha negat que el president de la Generalitat pugui acceptar "tuteles" per part d'altres organismes. "Els consens necessaris no existeixen", ha reblat. A falta de 18 dies perquè s'esgoti el termini per formar govern abans que es tornin a convocar eleccions, Aragonès ha conclòs que "la distància segueix sent massa gran".

