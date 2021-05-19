Estàs llegint: Artadi no formarà part del nou Govern liderat per Aragonès

FUTUR GOVERN Artadi no formarà part del nou Govern liderat per Aragonès

Així ho ha traslladat al president de Junts, Carles Puigdemont, i al secretari general del partit, Jordi Sànchez. Prefereix continuar les seves tasques a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, d'on és la cap de files del grup municipal

La portaveu de Junts, Elsa Artadi, en roda de premsa. 19 d'abril del 2021.
La portaveu de Junts, Elsa Artadi, en roda de premsa. 19 d'abril del 2021. JxCat / ACN

barcelona

La portaveu de JxCat, Elsa Artadi no formarà part del nou Govern de Pere Aragonès. Així ho ha traslladat al president de Junts per Catalunya, Carles Puigdemont, i al secretari general del partit, Jordi Sànchez, tal com ha avançat La Vanguardia i ha pogut confirmar l'ACN de fonts de la formació. Artadi prefereix continuar les seves tasques a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, d'on és la cap de files del grup municipal. De fet, l'exconsellera de Presidència i portaveu amb l'executiu de Quim Torra sempre ha mantingut que té l'objectiu de presentar-se per optar a l'alcaldia de la capital catalana a les llistes municipals del 2023. Artadi ha format part de l'equip negociador de Junts per Catalunya per tancar l'acord d'investidura amb ERC. Tal com ha pogut saber l'ACN, Puigdemont i Sànchez han acceptat la seva petició de no entrar a l'executiu.

