barcelona
La portaveu de JxCat, Elsa Artadi no formarà part del nou Govern de Pere Aragonès. Així ho ha traslladat al president de Junts per Catalunya, Carles Puigdemont, i al secretari general del partit, Jordi Sànchez, tal com ha avançat La Vanguardia i ha pogut confirmar l'ACN de fonts de la formació. Artadi prefereix continuar les seves tasques a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, d'on és la cap de files del grup municipal. De fet, l'exconsellera de Presidència i portaveu amb l'executiu de Quim Torra sempre ha mantingut que té l'objectiu de presentar-se per optar a l'alcaldia de la capital catalana a les llistes municipals del 2023. Artadi ha format part de l'equip negociador de Junts per Catalunya per tancar l'acord d'investidura amb ERC. Tal com ha pogut saber l'ACN, Puigdemont i Sànchez han acceptat la seva petició de no entrar a l'executiu.
-
<% }); %>
