ERC i els Comuns han engegat les negociacions aquest dilluns al Parlament, després que els de Pere Aragonès anunciessin que intentaran un govern sense JxCat. Els dos grups han establert un programa basat en cinc eixos: transició ecològica, salut, economia, feminisme i diàleg. Tal com han explicat a la premsa fonts dels dos equips negociadors en acabar la primera trobada, ERC i En Comú Podem s'han emplaçat a continuar negociant les properes hores, i esperen tancar un acord aquesta setmana.

ERC només contempla governar en solitari, però amb l'opció que els Comuns entressin al Govern més endavant

ERC ha remarcat que només contempla governar en solitari, i en tot cas abordar en un futur l'entrada dels Comuns, que prefereixen formar part de l'executiu però s'obren a parlar-ho més endavant. L'única línia vermella dels Comuns és que JxCat no formi part del Govern, i emplaçaran el PSC a donar suport a la investidura de Pere Aragonès.

Els dos equips negociadors han coincidit en remarcar que esperen que l'acord sigui ràpid. De fet, les dues formacions aspiren a tancar-lo aquesta mateixa setmana, per poder celebrar el ple d'investidura la setmana que ve. ERC ha deixat clar que vol governar en solitari, almenys per ara -tal com ja havia definit la pròpia portaveu del partit, Marta Vilalta, durant la roda de premsa d'aquest migdia.



La bona sintonia i l'optimisme han protagonitzat la reunió, segons fonts presents a la trobada -que ha començat a les 16:15 hores als despatxos d'ERC i ha acabat pels volts de les 17:40. Per part d'ERC, a la reunió hi ha assistit Marta Vilalta. Dels Comuns hi havia Lucas Ferro, Susanna Segovia i David Cid. ERC també espera mantenir noves converses amb JxCat el més aviat possible, tot i que en principi estaria descartat un govern de coalició entre els dos socis actuals.

Manifestants protesten davant la seu d'ERC

Un cop iniciades les negociacions amb els comuns, desenes de manifestants s'han concentrat aquesta tarda davant la seu d'ERC a Barcelona per protestar. "Puigdemont el nostre president" i "Junqueras, traïdor, podreix-te a la presó" han estat algun dels càntics que han cridat els participants, que també duien banderes independentistes i cartells.

