La Generalitat atén més de 3.000 catalans atrapats a l'estranger durant la pandèmia

La Generalitat ha atès 3.009 catalans atrapats a l'estranger durant la pandèmia de Covid-19, a través de 1.629 consultes de les quals n'ha resolt el 99%. Segons un comunicat del Departament d'Acció Exterior, Relacions Institucionals i Transparència, el comitè d'emergències posat en marxa entre la conselleria i les quinze delegacions de la Generalitat a l'exterior, la majoria de peticions (240) han arribat des de l'Argentina, seguida d'Alemanya (233), els Estats Units (198) i França (188), principalment fruit de les restriccions de mobilitat establertes arreu del món i les consegüents cancel·lacions de vols.
Solé: "La crisi no pot ser l'excusa de cap govern per desatendre la ciutadania"
El conseller d'Acció Exterior, Bernat Solé, ha assegurat que "la crisi no pot ser l'excusa de cap govern per desatendre la ciutadania" i ha lloat la feina duta a terme per la seva conselleria. "Hem fet el que faria qualsevol estat per ajudar els seus ciutadans", ha dit, i ha posat de relleu el paper "estratègic" de les delegacions de la Generalitat al món.
La majoria de consultes les han fet les mateixes persones afectades i també els seus familiars, que s'han adreçat a la Generalitat a través de les xarxes socials o per telèfon i correu electrònic. L'atenció als afectats ha passat per proporcionar informació actualitzada sobre les restriccions i recomanacions de viatge mentre el comitè d'emergències gestionava amb les administracions el retorn d'aquestes persones. L'acompanyament als afectats s'ha fet fins a la seva arribada a Catalunya.
