El Govern aprova el registre d'autònoms per dimensionar i agilitzar les ajudes

barcelona
El Govern ha aprovat mitjançant un decret llei la creació d'un registre d'autònoms per gestionar amb més agilitat les ajudes a aquest col·lectiu perjudicat per l'impacte de la pandèmia de la Covid-19 i simplificar-ne els tràmits. El registre s'activarà en els dies vinents i es tractarà d'un procediment "excepcional" per quan hi hagi ajuts extraordinaris per situació d'emergència, de tal manera que es pugui elevar el nombre de beneficiaris. En la roda de premsa posterior al Consell de Govern la portaveu del Govern, Meritxell Budó, ha insistit que l'objectiu és que el nou sistema sigui "àgil i fàcil" i espera que la primera línia d'ajuts estigui disponible abans de finals d'any.
Segons ha explicat Budó, el canal d'inscripció es canalitzarà a través del Departament de Treball, Afers Social i Família, i ha detallat que abans de publicar una convocatòria d'ajuts, s'incorporarà el tràmit d'inscripció prèvia i es podrà dimensionar "amb més garanties l'univers dels possibles beneficiaris i simplificació dels tràmits". L'anunci arriba després que la web del Departament de Treball se saturés de sol·licituds per accedir a una ajuda per autònoms, el pressupost de la qual es va esgotar en només dos dies per l'alt volum de demandes. L'Executiu ja va avançar que optaria per aquesta via per evitar nou col·lapses.
El decret també inclou una bonificació del 100% de l'Impost sobre Transmissions Patrimonials i els Actes Jurídics Documentals entre l'1 de gener d'aquest any i el 31 de desembre del 2021 als establiments de restauració a a la via pública i per a la venda ambulant.
