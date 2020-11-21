El Govern ultima un nou mecanisme per a concedir ajuts als autònoms basat en un registre previ

El Govern ultima un nou mecanisme per la concessió d'ajuts econòmics als autònoms, basat en un registre previ, després de la polèmica per la convocatòria anterior, en què les prestacions s'adjudicaven per concurrència no competitiva i amb adjudicació per ordre de presentació. El vicepresident amb funcions de president, Pere Aragonès, la consellera de Presidència, Meritxell Budó, i els consellers Chakir El Homrani i Jordi Puigneró s'han reunit aquest dissabte al matí per continuar treballant en el disseny del nou sistema, que vol facilitar l'accés a noves ajudes econòmiques. Els autònoms podran inscriure's al registre, que estarà obert durant diversos dies. L'ordre en què es registrin no serà determinant en la concessió dels ajuts.



El mecanisme encara s'està treballant i el Govern té intenció de portar-ho en el pròxim consell executiu, dimarts vinent, i activar-ho en els propers dies. De fet, un cop perfilat el mecanisme, el segon pas serà el disseny de les ajudes. Està previst reunir el Consell de Treball Autònom.



A la reunió també hi han assistit, des del despatx del vicepresident, el secretari general de la Vicepresidència i d'Economia i Hisenda, Albert Castellanos, i la secretària d'Economia, Natàlia Mas. Hi han participat, per videoconferència, els secretaris generals dels departaments implicats.

El conseller de Treball, Chakir el Homrani, ja va descartar tornar a utilitzar el sistema de concurrència competitiva, en què els primers que trameten sol·licituds són els primers que reben compensacions, per repartir ajuts entre els sectors afectats per la covid-19. El seu Departament va anunciar dimecres passat que aturava tots els ajuts que s'atorguen per ordre de presentació mentre buscava un format alternatiu. Tot plegat, després de la polèmica per una convocatòria d'ajuts als autònoms, que s'atorgaven per ordre de registre, en què el sistema informàtic es va col·lapsar i que no va resultar suficient per atendre totes les peticions.



El vicepresident va assegurar que treballava en un nou "mecanisme de suport permanent i continuat als autònoms" que sigui "àgil" i permeti rebre pagaments "periòdics" en funció de l'activitat de cada negoci. L'objectiu, va explicar, és que la informació que hagin d'aportar els autònoms sigui "la mínima possible" perquè el Govern no vol "marejar".

