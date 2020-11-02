El Govern aprovarà un subsidi de 2.000 euros pels autònoms

El Govern aprovarà aquest dimarts una ajuda de 2.000 euros per als treballadors autònoms. Segons ha avançat La Vanguardia i ha confirmat l'ACN, el Departament de Treball destinarà una partida pressupostària de 20 milions d'euros a una mesura que preveu beneficiar uns 10.000 treballadors per compte propi, un dels sectors més perjudicats per les restriccions i la crisi de la Covid-19. Es reedita així el subsidi que es va posar en marxa al març –en la primera onada de la pandèmia- però amb més pressupost (llavors la partida de Treball va ser de 7,5 milions) i amb un pagament únic de 2.000 euros per a tots els autònoms (llavors la quantia era variable i d'un màxim de 2.000 euros en funció de la caiguda dels ingressos que pogués acreditar l'autònom).

Es reedita el subsidi posat en marxa el març, però amb més pressupost i un pagament únic de 2.000 euros

A finals d'abril, més de 6.500 autònoms havien sol·licitat l'ajut –que anava dels 100 als 2.000 euros- i finalment es va concedir la prestació a uns 8.800 treballadors per compte propi. El Govern ha explicat aquesta nova ajuda –que s'anunciarà previsiblement aquest dimarts després de la reunió del Consell Executiu- en el marc de la reunió del Consell del Treball Autònom de Catalunya amb els agents socials.



Els requisits per a l'ajuda de 2.000 euros són tenir domicili fiscal a Catalunya, una base imposable de l'IRPF de 35.000 euros o menys i un rendiment net de l'activitat en els tres primers trimestres de l'any de menys de 13.125 euros. En aquesta ocasió l'ajuda és compatible amb altres prestacions o subsidis públics, a diferència del març.

