El Govern espanyol admet haver condecorat policies investigats per un ús excessiu de la força l'1-O

El Govern espanyol ha admès que ha condecorat diversos policies investigats per ús excessiu de la força l'1 d'octubre del 2017 a Catalunya. "El Ministeri de l'Interior ha concedit l'ingrés en l'Ordre al Mèrit Policial a diversos funcionaris policials en atenció als mèrits que concorren en els mateixos", diu l'Executiu en una resposta escrita al diputat d'EH Bildu al Congrés Jon Iñarritu, que va preguntar si el Ministeri ha condecorat algun dels policies nacionals que estan investigats als tribunals per un ús excessiu de la força durant la jornada del referèndum l'1-O i si s'ha ascendit algun d'ells. Rebre les medalles d'or, de plata o la creu policial amb distintiu vermell implica una pensió vitalícia d'entre el 20 i el 10% del sou.



Les condecoracions es van concedir "vista la proposta efectuada pel Director General de la Policia, previ acord de la Junta de govern de la Direcció General de la Policia, i per considerar-los compresos en els articles 4, 5, 6, 7 i 8 de la llei 5/1964, de 29 d'abril, sobre condecoracions policials". Aquests articles regulen les medalles d'or o de plata al mèrit policial que es dona a agents si han mort, resultat ferits greu, realitzat algun servei de "transcendental importància", tenir "una actuació exemplar i extraordinària" o realitzar fets que "mereixin aquesta recompensa per implicar mèrits de caràcter extraordinari".



També regulen la creu al mèrit policial amb distintiu vermell –també en cas de resultar ferit, realitzar "un fet abnegat" quan hi ha perill per a la persona o haver realitzat "fets distingits"- o amb distintiu blanc -per haver realitzat "qualsevol acte que evidenciï un alt sentit del patriotisme o de la lleialtat" o "sobresortir en el compliment dels deures"-. La medalla d'or comporta un complement salarial del 20% del sou, la de plata del 15% i la creu amb distintiu vermell la del 10%. La creu amb distintiu blanc és l'única que no implica rebre pensió.

