El Govern prohibeix desnonar en pisos de grans tenidors durant l'estat d'alarma fins que s'ofereixi un lloguer social

El Govern ha aprovat aquest dimarts un decret llei que prohibeix els desnonaments mentre duri l'estat d'alarma o les restriccions a la mobilitat fins que el gran tenidor propietari de l'habitatge ofereixi un lloguer social obligatori. Segons ha explicat en una roda de premsa la portaveu de l'executiu català, Meritxell Budó, "la situació actual esdevé particularment greu en el context actual de les restriccions a la mobilitat establertes per lluitar contra la Covid-19". Amb el decret, l'executiu "vol assegurar que les persones amb risc d'exclusió residencial puguin romandre al domicili mentre duri l'estat d'alarma", ha afegit. De moment, el decret no afecta els inquilins de pisos propietat de petits tenidors.



Tal com ha indicat la Generalitat en el document on es recullen els diferents acords de govern, les persones i famílies vulnerables són aquelles que ja van acreditar la seva situació de vulnerabilitat abans de la pandèmia, les que ocupen el pis on viuen des d'abans del juny de 2019 sense títol habilitant, els casos d'extinció del contracte de lloguer amb un gran tenidor o les persones o unitats familiars vulnerables amb dificultats per pagar les quotes hipotecàries.



De forma excepcional, també quedaran cobertes pel decret les persones o famílies que han ocupat un pis d'un gran tenidor entre juliol de 2019 i l'inici de l'actual estat d'alarma (25 d'octubre) i que compleixin els requisits de vulnerabilitat i disposin del corresponent informe social. En aquest cas, però, no és obligatori oferir-los un lloguer social.



Finalment, el decret també especifica que, si els Mossos d'Esquadra o les policies locals reben una denúncia sol·licitant mesures cautelars relatives a desocupacions d'habitatges de persones en risc d'exclusió residencial, hauran de sol·licitar un informe urgent als serveis socials competents i comunicar el procediment al Ministeri Fiscal.

