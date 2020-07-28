El Govern prohibeix els 'botellons' a tot Catalunya

El Govern ha prohibit els "botellons" a tot Catalunya "per raons de salut pública". Ho ha anunciat en roda de premsa la portaveu del Govern, Meritxell Budó. La mesura, aprovada aquest matí pel Procicat, se suma al tancament de l'oci nocturn el passat cap de setmana i vol evitar l'increment de contagis.

El compliment de la mesura queda en mans dels ajuntaments

El consum compartit d'alcohol a la via pública i en espais d'ús compartit comportarà multes d'entre 3.000 i 15.000 euros, ha advertit Budó. La portaveu ha afegit també que el compliment de la mesura queda en mans dels ajuntaments, que seran els encarregats d'imposar les "sancions greus".



En una compareixença aquest dilluns, el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ja va afirmar que fer "botellón" actualment és "un acte d'insolidaritat" i va demanar als col·lectius més joves que s'abstinguin de participar-hi.



Budó ha remarcat les recomanacions de les autoritats i s'ha fet ressò de les paraules de Torra, en què afirmava que ens trobem davant de deu dies decisius per tal d'evitar la presa de mesures més dràstiques per frenar la corba de contagis.