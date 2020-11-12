El Govern prorroga 10 dies més el tancament de la restauració, cinemes, teatres i gimnasos

barcelona
El Govern ha decidit finalment allargar 10 dies més el tancament de bars i restaurants, així com de cinemes, teatres i gimnasos. La mesura estarà vigent fins al 23 de novembre i després es decidirà en funció de la situació de les UCI. D'aquesta manera, el Procicat ha seguit el criteri del Departament de Salut, partidari de prorrogar les restriccions fins que decreixi significativament la pressió assistencial.
A més a més, s'ha refusat la proposta unilateral del conseller d'Empresa, Ramon Tremosa, que defensava que la restauració pogués reobrir parcialment -bàsicament per poder oferir dinars a les terrasses- ja aquest cap de setmana, una mesura que ni tan sols comptava amb el suport del sector. Diversos alcaldes metropolitans també havien reclamat la reobertura de la restauració.
