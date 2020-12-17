Estàs llegint: Guanyem Catalunya tanca l'acord amb la CUP per la candidatura conjunta del 14-F que encapçalarà Dolors Sabater

Público
Público

Guanyem Catalunya tanca l'acord amb la CUP per la candidatura conjunta del 14-F que encapçalarà Dolors Sabater

Les assemblees de la formació política ratifiquen l'acord amb els anticapitalistes de cara a les eleccions al Parlament. A banda de la cap de llista, l'exalcalde de Cerdanyola Carles Escolà anirà de sis per part de l'organització. I Carles Riera i Eulàlia Reguant ocuparan el segon i tercer lloc de la llista de Barcelona.

Dolors Sabater, en un acte de campanya de les darreres eleccions municipals.
Dolors Sabater, en un acte de campanya de les darreres eleccions municipals. Guillem Roset / ACN

barcelona

PÚBLIC

Les assemblees de Guanyem han avalat l'acord amb la CUP per concórrer plegats a les eleccions del 14 de febrer, amb l'exalcaldessa de Badalona Dolors Sabater com a cap de llista. El moviment municipalista també ha situat l'exalcalde de Cerdanyola, Carles Escolà, com a número sis per Barcelona. També ha transcendit que Carles Riera i Eulàlia Reguant seran els dos i tres, respectivament.

Guanyem celebra que l'entesa permeti "enfortir la proposta d'unitat popular i sumar pluralitat" . Guanyem es presenta com "un bri d'aire fresc a l'espai polític català, capaç d'il·lusionar a les persones desencantades amb la política de partits actual" i creu que "aquesta és una oportunitat per acostar la política parlamentària a cada barri".

Etiquetas
El Quinze 59

selección público