Guanyem Catalunya tanca l'acord amb la CUP per la candidatura conjunta del 14-F que encapçalarà Dolors Sabater

Les assemblees de Guanyem han avalat l'acord amb la CUP per concórrer plegats a les eleccions del 14 de febrer, amb l'exalcaldessa de Badalona Dolors Sabater com a cap de llista. El moviment municipalista també ha situat l'exalcalde de Cerdanyola, Carles Escolà, com a número sis per Barcelona. També ha transcendit que Carles Riera i Eulàlia Reguant seran els dos i tres, respectivament.

Guanyem celebra que l'entesa permeti "enfortir la proposta d'unitat popular i sumar pluralitat" . Guanyem es presenta com "un bri d'aire fresc a l'espai polític català, capaç d'il·lusionar a les persones desencantades amb la política de partits actual" i creu que "aquesta és una oportunitat per acostar la política parlamentària a cada barri".