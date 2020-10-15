Iceta: "Si l'independentisme supera el 50% de vots tindrà més força per negociar un referèndum"

"Si l'independentisme supera el 50% de vots tindrà més força per negociar un referèndum". El líder del PSC, Miquel Iceta, ha admès que si els partits independentistes sumen majoria en vots significarà un "fet polític rellevant". En una entrevista a Catalunya Ràdio aquest dijous, Iceta ha advertit, però, que tenir més del 50% de vots no permet saltar-se les lleis. D'altra banda, el primer secretari dels socialistes ha tornat a rebutjar una possible coalició amb Ciutadans i PP perquè "a vegades hi ha sumes que no sumen".

Iceta s'ha declarat "republicà" però ha rebutjat fer un referèndum sobre la forma de l'Estat, perquè la Constitució es va aprovar el 1978 amb un "alt nivell de consens" i "no ho substituiria per un consens significativament menor", ha argumentat.



Iceta ha dit que és "obvi" que "no ajuda" tenir líders independentistes empresonats: "Són part de les ferides que caldrà superar". El dirigent del PSC, que no vol anar a visitar els presos mentre sigui primer secretari del partit, aposta per la reforma del codi penal com a "camí" per superar aquesta situació: "Porten tres anys a la presó, això no pot ser".