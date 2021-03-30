 Illa insisteix a presentar-se com "l'alternativa" a Aragonés, tot i que no té els suports necessaris

El PSC torna a apostar per la candidatura de Salvador Illa a la investidura, tot i que els suports per fer-ho possible són inexistents. Illa s'ha postulat de nou com l'alternativa a Pere Aragonès durant el segon debat d'investidura, durant el qual ha carregat durament contra l'aposta per la renovació del pacte entre ERC i Junts i les diferències entre els dos parits: "Vostès ens han portat a les eleccions per un Govern fracassat, i ara tornen a fracassar avui, sense Govern ni president, abocant-nos a un horitzó electoral". El presidenciable socialista ha qualificat l'aposta independentista com una "farsa" i "un somni trencat": "Alguns van prometre la independència en 18 mesos i pel camí quasi vam perdre l'autogovern".

Illa també ha criticat durament el debat entorn el paper del Consell per la República que mantenen ERC i Junts. L'òrgan, amb Carles Puigdemont al capdavant, pretén ser el marc institucional des d'on l'independentisme consensuï la seva estratègia, un paper que genera divisió entre els dos possibles socis de govern i que el PSC considera "un engany": "La presidència de la Generalitat no és una qüestió personal. No pot ser segrestada per cap organisme paral·lel".

El socialista també ha considerat que l'independentisme està falsejant les majories de les quals s'abandera i ha fet èmfasi en la xifra del 52% de vots independentistes, reivindicada per partits i entitats: "En realitat correspon a menys del 25% del cens. ERC, Junts i la CUP sumen 48,7% dels vots, ja que s'anoten els del PDeCAT que han expulsat del Govern", ha etzibat.

Tot i la contundència contra ERC, Illa ha lamentat la negativa dels republicans de pactar amb el PSC i ha condemnat la manca d'entesa: "Vostè deia l'altre dia que aposta per posar en valor les lluites compartides, els acords amplis i governar per a tothom, i cregui'm que jo també, però això és incompatible amb vetar la socialdemocràcia a Catalunya", així com el partit "més votat", ha dit Illa, tot i que l'èxit electoral difícilment els servirà per arribar al Palau de la Generalitat.