Inspecció de Treball sanciona Cabify, dues subcontractistes i una ETT per cessió il·legal de treballadors

Inspecció de Treball de Catalunya ha sancionat amb 735.000 euros a Cabify, dues empreses de transportistes subcontractades (López Rubio i Proinvertia) i l'empresa de treball temporal (ETT) JT Hiring per cessió il·legal de treballadors. En concret, Inspecció considera que les dues empreses subcontractades ofereixen "mà d'obra il·legal a Cabify" i que l'ETT formalitza "els contractes de posada a disposició fraudulents". El cas afecta uns 120 treballadors, que ara poden portar Cabify als tribunals per ser contractats directament. Els treballadors estan perjudicats perquè se'ls aplica un conveni col·lectiu inferior, amb menors condicions econòmiques, vacances i permisos i menor representació sindical i judicial que si estiguessin contractats directament per Cabify.

La proposta de sanció d'Inspecció de Treball, que es considera molt greu, és de 431.275 euros per Cabify, 243.745 per López Rubio i Proinvertia, i 60.000 euros per JT Hiring.

Cabify ha anunciat que presentarà "les al·legacions i recursos corresponents" a la sanció de 431.275 euros per cessió il·legal de treballadors i ha assegurat que les actes d'infracció notificades a la companyia no tenen "fonament jurídic". Segons han indicat fonts de la companyia a l'ACN, les sancions proposades per Inspecció de Treball de Catalunya "són contràries a Dret". "La companyia espanyola de mobilitat sempre actuat d'acord a la legalitat, tant en el servei que ofereix com en la forma de prestar-lo, a través d'un model d'èxit que pot exportar-se a altres països o inclús a altres sectors de l'economia", han afegit fonts de la plataforma.