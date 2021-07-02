Interior es compromet a que un terç dels comandaments de la cúpula dels Mossos siguin dones a final de legislatura

El conseller d'Interior, Joan Ignasi Elena, s'ha compromès aquest divendres a "feminitzar" la cúpula dels Mossos. El conseller ha assegurat que al final de la legislatura "com a mínim un terç" de la cúpula de la direcció dels Mossos d'Esquadra seran dones. "Avui són 3 de 28, i això no respon a la realitat del cos ni de la nostra societat, i cal adaptar-lo des del punt de vista de gènere i també amb un canvi i relleu generacional que sempre és exigible", ha afegit. En comissió parlamentària, Elena ha marcat el "repte" que hi hagi "paritat" en la cúpula dels Mossos al final de la dècada, amb l'objectiu que "els serveis de seguretat i emergències s'assemblin cada dia més a la societat".

En un reportatge fet anteriorament per aquest mitjà, ja s'assenyalava el sostre de vidre per de les dones per accedir a la cúpula de la policia catalana. De fet, fins al 2020 aquest òrgan no va tenir dones. Això, en part, podria ser perquè per als càrrecs de confiança en les cúpules no es tenen tant en compte els mèrits professionals com la relació entre els alts càrrecs. Tot i així, els concursos per ascendir són públics i estan basats en mèrits.