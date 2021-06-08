El Centre de Defensa dels Drets Humans Irídia recorre l'arxivament d'un possible cas de tortures contra un home al Centre d'Internament d'Estrangers (CIE) de la Zona Franca. Denuncia que l'intern va estar en condicions inhumanes: aïllat durant 10 dies per la Covid-19, només amb un llit, menjant a terra i rebent una contenció mecànica de tres hores amb manilles i un casc de moto. L'actuació va ser arxivada pel Jutjat d'Instrucció número 21 de Barcelona, en considerar que les ferides que presentava l'intern eren de les autolesions que s'havia produït ell mateix i el van deportar.



Íridia ha pogut localitzar-lo i demana al jutge que li prengui declaració a través d'una comissió rogatòria al país d'origen, ja que considera que els fets són constitutius d'un delicte contra la integritat moral. L'Estat espanyol ja va ser condemnat pel Tribunal Europeu de Drets Humans per no haver dut a terme una investigació oficial en vuit ocasions en casos de maltractaments sota custòdia.

A la denúncia que va interposar l'home el novembre passat, explica com el van aïllar per positiu de Covid-19 i com va haver de fer les seves necessitats per la finestra més d'un cop perquè els agents no el deixaven sortir per anar al lavabo. També relata fins a quatre agressions per part dels agents, que el van colpejar en diverses ocasions. Afirma que va perdre la noció del temps i que es va autolesionar davant la situació límit que estava vivint.



Sobre la contenció, Irídia apunta que l'home va estar emmanillat unes tres hores, un termini que supera de llarg la mitja hora que fixen els protocols de contenció de presons, ja que l'organització critica que el CIE no ha fet públic el seu propi protocol. Per aquest motiu, considera que aquesta actuació vulnera el dret a no ser sotmès a tortura ni a tractaments degradants, segons el Conveni Europeu de Drets Humans.