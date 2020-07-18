Estàs llegint: Josep Maria Argimon serà el nou secretari de Salut Pública

Josep Maria Argimon serà el nou secretari de Salut Pública

La seva elecció arriba després que Joan Guix renunciés a finals de maig per motius de salut. Arguimon comptabilitzarà el nou càrrec amb el director gerent de l'Institut Català de la Salut. 

Josp Maria Argimón, nou secretari de Salut Pública després de la renúncia de Joan Guix. CCMA

El Departament de Salut ha escollit un nou secretari de Salut Pública de Catalunya, després de la dimissió de Joan Guix per motius de salut a finals de maig. La consellera Alba Vergés  ha escollit Josep Maria Argimon Pallàs, segons ha publicat La Vanguardia, actual director gerent de l'Institut Català de la Salut (ICS) que ocuparà els dos càrrecs simultàniament.

L'arribada d'Argimon Pallàs tanca un període sense lideratge en plena pandèmia. Vergés ha justificat la tria tenint en compte la seva trajectòria a l'ICS, per "maximitzar la sincronia entre la màxima autoritat en l'àmbit de la vigilància i control de la salut pública amb el conjunt de la xarxa assistencial en l'actual situació epidemiològica". Argimon assumirà la tasca de coordinar el sistema de detecció i rastreig dels casos de Covid-19.

El nou responsable de Salut Pública és epidemiòleg llicenciat en medicina i doctor per la Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, especialista en medicina preventiva i salut pública per a l'Hospital Universitari de Bellvitge. És diplomat en epidemiologia i estadística per la Universitat Pierre et Marie Curie París IV, té un màster en atenció sanitària basada en l'evidència per la Universitat d'Oxford i un altre màster d'epidemiologia i planificació sanitària per la Universitat de Gal·les.

