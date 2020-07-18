Josep Maria Argimon serà el nou secretari de Salut Pública

El Departament de Salut ha escollit un nou secretari de Salut Pública de Catalunya, després de la dimissió de Joan Guix per motius de salut a finals de maig. La consellera Alba Vergés ha escollit Josep Maria Argimon Pallàs, segons ha publicat La Vanguardia, actual director gerent de l'Institut Català de la Salut (ICS) que ocuparà els dos càrrecs simultàniament.



L'arribada d'Argimon Pallàs tanca un període sense lideratge en plena pandèmia. Vergés ha justificat la tria tenint en compte la seva trajectòria a l'ICS, per "maximitzar la sincronia entre la màxima autoritat en l'àmbit de la vigilància i control de la salut pública amb el conjunt de la xarxa assistencial en l'actual situació epidemiològica". Argimon assumirà la tasca de coordinar el sistema de detecció i rastreig dels casos de Covid-19.

El nou responsable de Salut Pública és epidemiòleg llicenciat en medicina i doctor per la Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, especialista en medicina preventiva i salut pública per a l'Hospital Universitari de Bellvitge. És diplomat en epidemiologia i estadística per la Universitat Pierre et Marie Curie París IV, té un màster en atenció sanitària basada en l'evidència per la Universitat d'Oxford i un altre màster d'epidemiologia i planificació sanitària per la Universitat de Gal·les.