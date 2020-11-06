Junqueras demanda el Parlament europeu per haver-lo substituït al seu escó

El presiddent d'ERC, Oriol Junqueras, ha interposat una demanda contra el Parlament Europeu al Tribunal General de la Unió Europea (TGUE) per haver-lo substituït en l'escó, que li va ser retirat el passat gener. Després que al juliol Jordi Solé ocupés l'escó, la defensa de Junqueras va decidir el passat 3 d'octubre interposar un recurs contra la cambra europea davant del TGUE per aquest relleu. Des d'ERC asseguren que és un pas "jurídicament imprescindible" per lluitar pel seu mandat. De fet, Junqueras està pendent d'un recurs al Tribunal de Luxemburg contra la negativa del Parlament Europeu a mantenir-li el mandat com a eurodiputat per la decisió del Tribunal Suprem.

ERC remarca que Junqueras no renuncia al seu escó i que seguiran "lluitant fins que es reconegui que se li han vulnerat drets fonamentals". Des de l'Eurocambra diuen que al gener van comunicar a Solé que "ell era el següent de la llista" però que "en aquell moment ell no va fer cap gestió per ocupar la vacant". "Ara sí que ho ha fet", van precisar al juliol fonts parlamentàries. ERC, en canvi, atribueix la decisió a la cambra.