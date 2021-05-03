Junts sotmetrà a les seves bases l'acord d'investidura que sorgeixi amb ERC

L'executiva de Junts ha decidit que el possible acord amb ERC se sotmetrà a votació de les bases. De moment, la portaveu de JxCat, Elsa Artadi, ha assegurat que "no hi ha hagut un abans i un després de l'1 de maig", data que ERC havia posat com a límit per explorar un Govern alternatiu. Després que en roda de premsa la portaveu d'ERC, Marta Vilalta, avancés que podria haver-hi acord "en les properes hores", Artadi ha refredat la possibilitat i ha remarcat que l'única data límit és el 26 de maig.

Aquest mateix dilluns, Vilalta assegurava que les negociacions amb JxCat per a la investidura havien assolit un "punt d'inflexió" el cap de setmana passat i ha descartat "de moment" un Govern en solitari dels republicans. ERC havia marcat l'1 de maig com a "marc temporal" per desencallar la investidura de Pere Aragonès com a president. La portaveu ha afirmat que un hipotètic apropament de posicions els ha fet replantejar-se la possibilitat d'un executiu en minoria per seguir negociant amb JxCat. "Creiem que estem anant en la bona direcció". ERC preveu que la ratificació del possible acord amb Junts es faci en la votació d'un Consell Nacional extraordinari de la formació.

Per altra banda, la CUP està a l'espera de les negociacions entre tots dos partits per convocar una assemblea en cas que quedi afectat el pacte que els cupaires ja van establir fa setmanes amb els republicans i que en el seu dia va ser ratificat per la militància.

