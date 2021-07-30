La justícia europea desestima les mesures cautelars i torna a retirar la immunitat a Puigdemont, Comín i Ponsatí

El Tribunal General de la Unió Europea (TGUE) ha desestimat les mesures cautelars que van demanar els eurodiputats de Junts per Catalunya Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín i Clara Ponsatí per mantenir la immunitat que els hi va aixecar el Parlament Europeu al març. L'havien recuperat a principis de juny quan el mateix TGUE els hi va retornar de forma cautelaríssima, però ara els hi ha retirat un altre cop perquè creu que no han "acreditat amb un grau de probabilitat suficient" que puguin ser detinguts.

A més, el tribunal de primera instància de la UE amb seu a Luxemburg assegura que Puigdemont, Comín i Ponsatí mantenen la protecció parlamentària per anar als plens de l'Eurocambra a Estrasburg. El rebuig de les cautelars s'emmarca en una demanda dels eurodiputats de JxCat contra el Parlament Europeu per la suspensió de la immunitat. Tots tres al·leguen irregularitats durant el suplicatori que va demanar el Tribunal Suprem per reactivar les euroordres pel cas de l'1-O. El TGUE encara ha d'analitzar el fons de la demanda en els pròxims mesos, però mentrestant tots tres quedaran sense immunitat.