Estàs llegint: El jutge imputa Brufau i Fainé per contractar Villarejo per espiar l'expresident de Sacyr

Público
Público
cas tàndem

El jutge imputa Brufau i Fainé per contractar Villarejo per espiar l'expresident de Sacyr

El magistrat Manuel García-Castelló es fa ressò així de la petició que li feia la Fiscalia Anticorrupció, la qual va assenyalar que existeixen indicis d'un presumpte delicte de suborn.

Isidre Fainé, de Caixabank, escoltant atentament amb la mà a la cara a la Comissió d'Investigació del 155 al Parlament el 25 de febrer del 2020.
El ahora presidente de la Fundación La Caixa, Isidre Faine, durante su intervención en la presentación de los resultados de Caixabank de 2015, banco que entonces presidía. AFP/LLUIS GENE.

madrid

Actualizado:

El jutge de l'Audiència Nacional que instrueix el cas Tàndem ha acordat citar com imputats el president de Repsol, Antonio Brufau, i el president de la Fundació Bancària La Caixa, Isidre Fainé, en el marc de la peça separada número 21 en la qual s'investiga l'"encàrrec" per part de totes dues empreses de l'Ibex 35 al comissari jubilat José Manuel Villarejo perquè espiés el 2011 el llavors president de Sacyr Vallehermoso Luis del Rivero.

Fonts jurídiques consultades per Europa Press han confirmat que el magistrat Manuel García-Castelló es fa ressò així de la petició que li feia la Fiscalia Anticorrupció la setmana passada. En el seu informe, segons va avançar El Mundo interessaven aquesta imputació en assenyalar que existeixen indicis que van poder cometre un delicte de suborn actiu.

Al costat de Brufau i Fainé, el titular del Jutjat Central d'Instrucció número 6 imputa també els directius de Repsol Luis Suárez de Lezo, Juan de Amunátegui i Joaquín Uris, i l'exdirector general de mitjans de CaixaBank, Antonio Massanell.

(Hi haurà ampliació)

Etiquetas
El Quinze 76

selección público