El jutjat manté la suspensió del tercer grau de Junqueras, Rull i Sànchez fins que resolgui el Suprem

El jutjat de vigilància penitenciària número 5 ha decidit mantenir un cop més la suspensió del tercer grau d'Oriol Junqueras, Josep Rull i Jordi Sànchez fins que el Tribunal Suprem resolgui els recursos d'apel·lació presentats per la Fiscalia contra la classificació dels interns. Ha rebutjat de nou els recursos presentats per les defenses. En el seu escrit, remarca que els arguments de la defensa són els mateixos que ja va esgrimir en el recurs que va presentar contra la primera resolució, del 28 de juliol, on suspenia l'execució del règim obert dels set presos polítics tancats a Lledoners.



Aquell recurs va ser respost en una resolució de l'11 d'agost. El 19 d'agost, el mateix jutjat va avalar el tercer grau, però va insistir que calia mantenir la suspensió a l'espera del Suprem.

