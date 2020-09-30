El jutjat no admet a tràmit la querella del menor de la dessuadora taronja de la Via Laietana contra la Policia Nacional

Un jutjat de Barcelona ha rebutjat la querella presentada per un menor d'edat contra la Policia Nacional per la seva detenció l'octubre de l'any passat en el marc de les protestes per la sentència del Tribunal Suprem contra els líders independentistes. Es tracta de Guillem, un jove que es va fer conegut per un vídeo on se'l veia amb una dessuadora taronja assegut al mig de la Via Laietana i era detingut pels agents, després de ser colpejat. El jove va presentar una querella contra els agents per maltractaments, querella que ara no ha estat admesa a tràmit, segons ha informat el seu grup de suport i Alerta Solidària. El jutge, però, no veu desproporcionada l'actuació policial.

Quan el passat novembre es va anunciar la presentació de la querella, el jove va afirmar que només recordava "cops, ràbia i moltíssima por. I sentia dolor als braços i canell quan em van emmanillar. I a tot arreu pels cops que havia rebut anteriorment". "Quan vaig entrar a la Prefectura de Via Laietana, vaig rebre unes quantes bufetades, al cap i al clatell cada vegada que intentava aixecar la mirada. Allà dins em van humiliar, posant-me de genolls a terra de cara a la paret i envoltat de tots ells", va afegir.

La Policia Nacional va assegurar que el Guillem va arrencar llambordes i les va llençar contra els agents. El noi va decidir denunciar l'actuació policial perquè assegura que va ser maltractat durant la detenció. Per la seva banda, la Fiscalia de Menors demana un any de llibertat vigilada i la prohibició d'acostar-se a la comissaria de Via Laietana durant 44 dies. L'acusa de desordres públics i atemptat contra l'autoritat amb instrument perillós.

