L'advocat Gonzalo Boye denuncia un nou assalt al seu despatx: "Es pensen que ens intimidaran, però no ho faran"

L'advocat Gonzalo Boye ha denunciat un nou assalt al seu despatx, el segon en nou mesos. "Han tallat la reixa d'una de les finestres amb una serra elèctrica, han destruït els sensors volumètrics i han destrossat l'alarma. Ara caldrà valorar el que pot faltar i, sobretot, el que pot sobrar", ha assenyalat l'advocat de Torra i Puigdemont. "Es pensen que ens intimidaran, però no ho faran", ha avisat Boye, que ha volgut ressaltar la "coincidència" de l'assalt amb la vista al Suprem aquesta setmana sobre el recurs de Torra.



"Es tracta d'un intent més per desestabilitzar-nos. El primer assalt –al gener- va ser quan havíem de presentar la cassació i aquest segon passa ara, quan l'hem de defensar el proper dijous", ha apuntat l'advocat a l'ACN.

Boye ha precisat que l'avís de l'assalt l'han rebut cap a la una de la matinada per part de la central d'alarmes. "Han entrat amb molta impunitat", ha comentat l'advocat, que a primera vista no ha trobat a faltar cap documentació o element important del despatx. "Més important serà comprovar que no han 'portat' cap cosa", ha afirmat Boye, tot insinuant la col·locació d'algun micròfon o dispositiu de seguiment.