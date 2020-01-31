L'Ajuntament de Barcelona aprova els pressupostos amb una de les majories més àmplies de la història

barcelonaActualizado:
El ple de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona aprova els primers pressupostos d'ençà que Barcelona en Comú (BeC) és al Govern municipal. I ho fa amb la majoria més àmplia de la història: 33 regidors dels 41 han votat a favor d'aquestes xifres, pactades entre el Govern de BeC i el PSC, amb ERC, i amb la suma de JxCat al darrer moment. Aquest pressupost també és el que compta amb una xifra més elevada: 3.000 milions d'euros, 350 més que el 2019.
Durant el darrer mandat, el Govern dels Comuns es van veure forçats a aprovar una pròrroga dels pressupostos de 2015 el 2016, mentre que el 2017 i el 2018 no van aconseguir les majories necessàries per aprovar unes xifres pròpies i l'Executiu municipal es va haver de sotmetre a dues mocions de confiança.
(Hi haurà ampliació)
