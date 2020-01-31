Estàs llegint: L'Ajuntament de Barcelona aprova els pressupostos amb una de les majories més àmplies de la història

L'Ajuntament de Barcelona aprova els pressupostos amb una de les majories més àmplies de la història

Barcelona en Comú, el PSC, ERC i JxCat voten a favor dels pressupostos, els primers aprovats al Ple d'ençà que Ada Colau és al Consistori. La xifra d'enguany ascendeix fins als 3.000 milions d'euros, 350 més que el 2019.

Collboni, Colau, Maragall i Artadi en una imatge d'arxiu del dia que van tancar l'acord de pressupostos que implica el suport del PSC i BComú com a Govern municipal i ERC i JxCat. EUROPA PRESS

El ple de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona aprova els primers pressupostos d'ençà que Barcelona en Comú (BeC) és al Govern municipal. I ho fa amb la majoria més àmplia de la història: 33 regidors dels 41 han votat a favor d'aquestes xifres, pactades entre el Govern de BeC i el PSC, amb ERC, i amb la suma de JxCat al darrer moment. Aquest pressupost també és el que compta amb una xifra més elevada: 3.000 milions d'euros, 350 més que el 2019.

Durant el darrer mandat, el Govern dels Comuns es van veure forçats a aprovar una pròrroga dels pressupostos de 2015 el 2016, mentre que el 2017 i el 2018 no van aconseguir les majories necessàries per aprovar unes xifres pròpies i l'Executiu municipal es va haver de sotmetre a dues mocions de confiança.

