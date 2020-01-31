L'Ajuntament de Barcelona aprova els pressupostos amb una de les majories més àmplies de la història

El ple de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona aprova els primers pressupostos d'ençà que Barcelona en Comú (BeC) és al Govern municipal. I ho fa amb la majoria més àmplia de la història: 33 regidors dels 41 han votat a favor d'aquestes xifres, pactades entre el Govern de BeC i el PSC, amb ERC, i amb la suma de JxCat al darrer moment. Aquest pressupost també és el que compta amb una xifra més elevada: 3.000 milions d'euros, 350 més que el 2019.



Durant el darrer mandat, el Govern dels Comuns es van veure forçats a aprovar una pròrroga dels pressupostos de 2015 el 2016, mentre que el 2017 i el 2018 no van aconseguir les majories necessàries per aprovar unes xifres pròpies i l'Executiu municipal es va haver de sotmetre a dues mocions de confiança.



(Hi haurà ampliació)