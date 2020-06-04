L'Ajuntament de Barcelona permetrà el bany recreatiu a partir de dilluns si la ciutat entra a la fase 2

barcelona
El bany a les platges de Barcelona estarà permès a partir del proper dilluns, 8 de juny, en cas que la regió sanitària entri en la fase 2 del desconfinament, tal com ha demanat la Generalitat. Segons ha anunciat el consistori, no hi haurà franges horàries per anar a la platja, però hi haurà controls als accessos per evitar aglomeracions. Fins ara, les platges havien estat obertes per passejar, fer esport i només pel bany esportiu.
L'Ajuntament ha anunciat controls a les platges del districte de Ciutat Vella: les de Sant Miquel, Sant Sebastià, Barceloneta i la del Somorrostro. En totes elles hi haurà 15 punts d'accés i els espais pel bany recreatiu estaran delimitats amb tanques de fusta. En funció de com avanci l'obertura de les platges, aquestes mesures es podrien estendre a tot el litoral barceloní.
A banda, totes les platges comptaran amb vídeo-sensors que permetran controlar l'aforament màxim de persones tant a la sorra com a l'aigua, i aquesta tecnologia es complementarà amb les càmeres de la Torre Mapfre. A través d'internet, qualsevol ciutadà podrà saber quina és l'afluència de la platja amb un semàfor de quatre colors virtual. També es podrà restringir l'accés dels banyistes en cas que hi hagi molta afluència.
El regidor d'Emergència Climàtica, Eloi Badia, assegura que caldrà deixar quatre metres entre grups de persones per permetre passadissos amples per on puguin passar els usuaris que entrin o abandonin la platja. Les dutxes estaran situades fora del perímetre de la platja i només se’n permetrà l’ús individual. L'Ajuntament desplegarà informador per comunicar als banyistes les mesures de seguretat.
