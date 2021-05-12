Amb l'objectiu de pressionar els partits independentistes perquè formin govern, l'ANC ha convocat una concentració aquest diumenge a les 11:30h a la plaça Sant Jaume. Així ho ha anunciat la presidenta de l'Assemblea, Elisenda Paluzie, qui ha reclamat aquest dimecres a Junts per Catalunya i Esquerra Republicana que no posin en risc "la majoria del 52% del vot popular" per formar un Govern "que avanci cap a la independència". "Us toca estar a l'alçada del moviment popular independentista", ha etzibat. Les negociacions entre ERC i Junts han empitjorat els darrers dies i ara mateix ERC només contempla governar en solitari, mentre que Junts manté que no investirà el republicà Pere Aragonès si no és per governar conjuntament.

"Bona part de la base independentista està perplexa, decebuda i emprenyada"

En aquest sentit, Paluzie ha explicat en roda de premsa davant del Parlament de Catalunya que quan van sortir els primers "esculls" entre les negociacions d'ERC i Junts van intervenir com a mediadors amb "moltes reunions discretes" perquè arribessin a una entesa. "Malgrat que ens semblava que tots els implicats feien sessions, tot es va trencar entre els partits independentistes fa uns dies", ha detallat. "No ho entenem i bona part de la base independentista està perplexa, decebuda i emprenyada. La ciutadania mereix una explicació", ha remarcat.

Respecte a això, ha recordat que el 28 de febrer les entitats independentistes es van manifestar a la plaça de Catalunya de Barcelona per demanar als electes del 14-F que conformessin "un govern de concentració que avancés cap a la independència". "Encara hi ha una oportunitat, segurament la darrera, per donar resposta als anhels de la població independentista", ha assegurat. Ara bé, Paluzie s'ha negat a contestar preguntes més concretes sobre quin dels dos partits té més pes en aquest desacord, així com si l'entitat demana o no concrecions sobre quina serà la ruta concreta cap a la independència.