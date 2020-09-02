L'atur torna a créixer a Catalunya, que registra un 30% més de desocupats que fa un any

L'atur ha tornat a créixer a Catalunya -i al conjunt de l'Estat espanyol- durant l'agost. Segons les dades que ha donat a conèixer aquest dimecres el Ministeri de Treball i Economia Social, en acabar el mes al Principat l'atur registrat se situava en 480.642 persones, el que suposa 11.293 més que al juliol, és a dir, un creixement del 2,41%. El mes passat, en canvi, el volum de treballadors sense feina havia caigut per primera vegada des de l'esclat de la pandèmia de coronavirus.



Tot i que la destrucció d'ocupació s'ha atenuat els darrers mesos, avui a Catalunya hi ha 109.224 persones més a l'atur que fa un any, el que implica un augment del 29,41%. L'agost és tradicionalment un mes de creixement de l'atur, com a conseqüència de la finalització de part dels contractes estivals, encara que enguany la pujada ha estat la més baixa des del 2016. Al conjunt de l'Estat l'atur ha augmentat en 29.780 persones (el 0,79%) amb relació al juliol, si bé en comparació amb l'any anterior l'increment és de 737.000 persones, és a dir, un 24%, amb un total de més de 3,8 milions d'aturats. Crida especialment l'atenció el cas de les Illes Balears, on l'atur ha crescut gairebé un 90% en comparació amb el 2019, conseqüència de l'enorme dependència turística que té l'economia de l'arxipèlag.



Des de l'arribada de la pandèmia i les conseqüents mesures restrictives, el pitjor mes a nivell d'atur a Catalunya ha estat l'abril. Al març, el volum de desocupats va créixer en termes mensuals en 21.833 persones, un 5,52%, mentre que a l'abril va augmentar en 50.763 persones (12,17%). Al maig (+15.339) i al juny (+1.870) també van registrar-se increments dels aturats, tot i que més baixos, mentre que al juliol va donar-se la primera caiguda dels desocupats en l'era del coronavirus.

