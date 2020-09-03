L'Audiència de Girona es manté ferma en el rebuig a pronunciar-se sobre el 100.2 de Bassa tal i com voldria la fiscalia

L'Audiència de Girona ha desestimat l'incident de nul·litat presentat per la fiscalia contra la resolució que va emetre el 22 de juliol, quan va rebutjar llavors un recurs del ministeri fiscal contra l'aplicació de l'article 100.2 a l'exconsellera Dolors Bassa. Llavors va argumentar que Bassa ja tenia el tercer grau. Tot i que aquell mateix dia el Tribunal Suprem va revocar el de Carme Forcadell, l'Audiència argumenta que la seva resolució ja estava emesa quan es va fer pública la postura de l'alt tribunal. Al seu parer, el Suprem fixa criteri per a assumptes futurs però no anteriors.

El jutjat de vigilància penitenciària número 5 de Catalunya ha autoritzat un permís de sis dies a Jordi Sànchez i Jordi Cuixart, després de l’aprovació corresponent de la junta de tractament de la presó de Lledoners el passat 27 d’agost. A diferència del que havia passat en altres ocasions, en aquest cas la fiscalia, aquest cop, no s’hi ha oposat. El permís el podran gaudir d’un sol cop o el podran fraccionar.