L'EMA continua recomanant la vacuna de Janssen malgrat trobar un "possible vincle" amb els coàguls sanguinis

L'Agència Europea del Medicament (EMA) ha trobat aquest dimarts un "possible vincle" entre el desenvolupament de coàguls sanguinis molt estranys i la vacuna del Covid-19 desenvolupada per la farmacèutica Janssen, però ha confirmat que el balanç benefici-risc d'aquest preparat continua sent "positiu".



Després de dues setmanes d'investigacions de sis casos de tromboembolismes molt estranys detectats en pacients vacunats amb Janssen als Estats Units, l'EMA ha decidit afegir al prospecte de la vacuna un advertiment del possible risc, molt petit, de desenvolupar coagulació sanguínia, però continua recomanant el seu ús a la Unió Europea (UE).